Ambulance dedicated to forest dwellers launched

An ambulance provided by Seva Bharati was handed over to Karnataka Vanavasi Kalyana, on the premises of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Madikeri, on Wednesday.

The ambulance is meant for the benefit of the forest dwellers in the district. Financially backward people from the region may also utilise the facility.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Pranta Sanghachalak Dr Vaman Shenoy said that as per Hindu ideologies, the human form is the fruit of good deeds carried out in the previous births.

Man should make use of human birth by helping the needy. Service is not a business and should not be carried out for publicity. It should be a selfless deed and result in the welfare of all, he said.

"People in India who believe in Hindutva ideology have been rightly maintaining that the evil forces will finally be defeated by the divine power," he added.

Karnataka Vanavasi Kalyana president Chakkera Manu Kaverappa said that the ambulance service will be a game-changer in the lives of forest dwellers in the district.

Seva Bharati has striven for the betterment of people during troublesome times. The volunteers have involved themselves in rescue operations during landslides and have extended a helping hand to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisation has also performed the last rites of those who have died due to Covid-19, he added.

Seva Bharati Kodagu district president T C Chandran spoke on the activities of the organisation.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, CMC president Anitha Poovaiah, VHP district president advocate P Krishnamurthy, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mangaluru Sanghachalak Gopal Chettiyar, leaders Udot Chandra, K K Mahesh Kumar and Tirumala Bhat were present.

Omkareshwara Temple priest Adarsh Bhat performed the puja to the ambulance.