'Arrest those who planned to attack with petrol bombs'

The police should arrest all those who had conspired to attack the venue of district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana with petrol bombs, urged District Congress Committee President Dr K P Amshumanth.

The cases registered against Congress workers, who had staged a protest in front of Zilla Panchayat office, should be withdrawn within a week, he added.

"If the cases are not withdrawn, then the Congress will stage a protest against the police department and Minister C T Ravi in all the taluk headquarters," Amshumanth warned.

He said Ravi, before becoming the minister, was taking part in programmes organised by all pro-Kannada organisations. He used to speak on state flag and language with pride. Now, the minister has withheld the release of grant for the Sammelana. All attempts were made to stop the Sammelana by the district administration and police department, he alleged.

Amshumanth accused the police department of denying permission for the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana and granting permission for those who had staged protest against the selection of president for the literary meet. The OOD facility for the teachers, participating in the the Sammelana, was also denied by the Education department, he alleged.

He said when the Congress members staged a protest against the rise in price of essential commodities, MP Shobha Karandalje, who passed near the spot, failed to receive memorandum from the protesters. In spite of it, the police have filed suo motu case against the protesters, he added.