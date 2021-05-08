Bengaluru woman’s efforts to save husband goes in vain

A woman from Bengaluru attempted to save her husband’s life by shifting him to Mangaluru, but it went in vain as the man breathed his last on Thursday.

Kavitha, a resident of Ayyappa Nagara in K R Puram in Bengaluru, lost her husband Ravi Shankar due to a shortage of beds in Bengaluru. Ravi Shankar (55), a real estate agent, was a non-Covid patient and was suffering from breathlessness.

Kavitha had taken her husband on her two-wheeler to many hospitals in Bengaluru. But hospitals referred the case to super-speciality hospitals. Unfortunately, she could not find a bed or oxygen in these hospitals.

Kavitha then sought help from her sister in Mangaluru and shifted Ravi Shankar in an ambulance to Wenlock Hospital after spending Rs 30,000.

But Ravi Shankar did not respond to treatments and passed away on Thursday. On receiving information about Kavitha’s inability to conduct the final rites of her husband, Congress Covid War Room volunteers rushed to her help and made arrangements to conduct the final rites.

District Youth Congress President Luqman Bantwal said that he had received a call about the woman in distress.

“The caller had informed me that the woman was in distress as her husband is critical. After reaching Wenlock, we realised that the patient had passed away. The body was kept in the mortuary as relatives were on the way to Mangaluru.

On Thursday, the body was cremated at Kadri crematorium as per Hindu traditions as the death was due to non-covid reasons,” Luqman said.