Bhadra water flows into Vani Vilas Sagar dam

Water was released through the upper canals of Bhadra river to Vani Vilas Sagar dam in Chitradurga on a pilot basis on Thursday.

The rainwater collected at the pump house – 2 of Bettatavarekere in the taluk was released to the canal under the supervision of Upper Bhadra project officials. The release will be made officially public by the government in a few days.

Up to 500 cusec water was released on an pilot basis. Water was lifted from a height of 44 metre, using 18,412 horse power electricity. The water was later released into the canal, from where the water will flow on power of gravity to Narasipura, Ajjampura, Hebbur tunnel way and Vedavathi valley to reach Vani Vilas Sagar dam in two days, said Upper Bhadra project assistant executive engineer Raju.

Fearing drop in groundwater level, farmers in the region opposed the project in the initial days and refused to hand over their land to the government. Farmers from Kudluru, Mundre and other regions had also urged the government to supply water to the lakes in their region first and outside regions later.

The ambitious project – costing Rs 13,000 crore – was taken up in 2008 by the then state government. As per the proposal, 29.9 TMC water from River Bhadra will be made available for irrigation for a total agricultural land of 5.57 acre in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Tumakuru districts, along with rejuvenating 367 lakes.