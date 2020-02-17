'BJP conspiring to scrap reservation in govt jobs'

Members of Kodagu District Congress Committee staged a protest alleging that the BJP-led Central government was conspiring to scrap reservations in government jobs, at General Thimayya Circle in Madikeri on Sunday.

The protesters raised slogans against the Central government. They said that the Centre had failed to present its argument effectively in Supreme Court in a case regarding reservation recently.

“The Central government should request the Supreme Court to reconsider the case. Else, the people belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and backward communities may be deprived of the facility of reservation.’’ District Congress President K K Manjunath said that the BJP government was snatching the benefits of the poor and backward classes in the state as well.

District Congress ST Cell President P R Pankaja said that the BJP had been against the reservation. “If the reservations are scrapped, massive protests will be held,’’ she added.

District Congress SC Cell President Satish Kumar, leaders Mittu Chengappa, T P Ramesh, Suresh, Appu Ravindra, Abdul Razaq, Michael, Nandakumar, Ambekal Navin Kushalappa and Meenas Pravin took part in the protest.