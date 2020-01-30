College of Medical Sciences to come up in Kadrimidri

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that a College of Medical Sciences will be built in Kadrimidri on the outskirts of the city.

Speaking during a progress review meeting regarding the construction of the medical college, at the DC’s office on Wednesday, Ravi stated that the land has already been earmarked for the college. He meanwhile also directed the officials concerned to design a blueprint towards college building.

“Along with the college, a plan should also be designed for the quarters of the medical staff, along with providing medical equipment and necessary infrastructures. A canteen should be built on the premises of the institution,” he said.

Ravi said that land has been identified to build quarters for the medical experts. And this would facilitate a housing facility for 56 staff and for additional staff a separate land will be identified.

C T Ravi stating that it is a sin to destroy the natural forest, directed forest the department officials to grow plants to increase groundwater table.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Dr H L Nagaraj and Tahsildar Nandakumar were present.