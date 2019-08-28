Coracle used to shift deceased man

Without road connectivity to Holekudige village in Mudigere taluk, family members had to carry the body of a man who passed away on Wednesday, on a coracle to the village to conduct final rites.

Raghavendra (35), son of Krishnayya who was ailing for the last few days, passed away at a hospital in Surathkal in Mangaluru on Wednesday. Lacking road connectivity, the family had to shift the body to their native using the service of a coracle, to cross the swollen Bhadra river.

The residents had been demanding road connectivity to the village for the last several years. The village lacks basic facilities. Though the authorities promised to construct a road, it has not been fulfilled so far.