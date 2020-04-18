Coronavirus: 10-km radius around patient's house declared buffer zone

10km radius around patient's house declared buffer zone

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 18 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 23:14 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

After an advocate from Uppinangady tested positive for Covid-19, the area around the patient’s house (a radius of 10 km) was declared as a buffer zone.

The health of all the residents in the vicinity will be monitored by health workers, said Dr Naveenchandra Kulal from the health and family welfare department.

A team of officials had visited the house of the infected and the family members had been asked to remain quarantined at home.

Areas coming under Uppinangady, 34-Nekkilady, Bellippadi, Kodimbady, Bannur, Hirebandadi, Koila, and Bajathooru health sub-centres had been declared as a buffer zone. If the residents experience cold, fever and cough, then it should be immediately reported to the health workers, stressed Dr Naveencandra.

Buffer zone
Uppinangady
COVID-19
Mangaluru
Coronavirus
Karnataka
