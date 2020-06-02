Coronavirus lockdown: Stranded workers from Dubai land in Mangaluru

As many as 181 staff members of Fortune Group of Hotels from Dubai landed at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) on Monday night. Hotelier Vakwady Praveen Kumar Shetty had booked the entire flight for his staff who were keen to return to their homes.

Initially, the flight with 179 people was scheduled to land at 2 pm. As 22 passengers had tested positive at the eleventh hour, the flight was delayed.

"All the 22 patients infected with Covid-19 had been admitted to a hospital in Dubai for treatment. Later, 22 others who wished to return to their houses were identified and sent to Mangaluru," informed Praveen Kumar Shetty, who was also present at the Dubai airport.

The Kundapur based entrepreneur had hired a SpiceJet flight. All those who arrived in the flight hail from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod. They are quarantined in three hotels in Mangaluru and Udupi. From the airport, they were directly taken to hotels. Along with the 181 workers, there were six children as well. After seven days of quarantine, all 187 will return to their homes.