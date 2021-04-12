Covid-19 casts shadow on Ugadi celebrations in Kodagu

Covid-19 casts shadow on Ugadi celebrations in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 12 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 22:00 ist
Customers purchase neem leaves for Ugadi in Madikeri.

The Covid-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on Ugadi celebrations in the district.

Amid the strike by KSRTC employees, the festival wore a dull look. The prices of flowers have also skyrocketed. 

Ugadi is all about new beginnings and aspirations that is symbolic of the spring season.

Normally, family members staying in faraway places visit their native for the Ugadi festival.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and KSRTC employees’ strike has affected the celebrations. 

People were seen making purchases for the festival celebrations in Madikeri on Monday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ugadi
COVID-19
casts shadow
KSRTC employees’ stir
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 