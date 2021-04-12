Covid-19 casts shadow on Ugadi celebrations in Kodagu

The Covid-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on Ugadi celebrations in the district.

Amid the strike by KSRTC employees, the festival wore a dull look. The prices of flowers have also skyrocketed.

Ugadi is all about new beginnings and aspirations that is symbolic of the spring season.

Normally, family members staying in faraway places visit their native for the Ugadi festival.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and KSRTC employees’ strike has affected the celebrations.

People were seen making purchases for the festival celebrations in Madikeri on Monday.