COVID-19: Nalin Kateel, Oscar Fernandes to give Rs 1 cr from MPLAD

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 27 2020, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 09:24 ist

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Rajya Sabha Member Oscar Fernandes have decided to release Rs 1 crore each from their MPLAD funds to combat the COVID-19 threat in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, respectively. 

Kateel has said that amount will be used in Dakshina Kannada to combat coronavirus threat. While Oscar Fernandes has written to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh, asking him to release a grant of Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for schemes in  Udupi district to check COVID-19.

Meanwhile, South Canara District Credit Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank has decided to donate Rs 1 crore to fight coronavirus. 

SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar said that Karnataka Rajya Sahakara Marata Mahamandala will donate Rs 50 lakh, SCDCC bank employees will donate one day's salary for the cause. In addition, Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust will donate masks worth Rs 50,000.

Mangaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
