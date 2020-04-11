 Covid Swab Collection kiosks donated 

Rotary Club of Mangalore donated three Covid Swab Collection kiosks, worth Rs 1.5 lakh, to Wenlock District Hospital.

The facility will reduce the requirement of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for individual health care workers.

This kiosk is completely sealed and it reduces the contact between patients and paramedics/doctors.

The kiosks were donated in the presence of DMO Dr Sadashiva, DHO Dr Ramachandra Bairi, RMO Dr Julian Saldanha and other senior specialists of Wenlock Hospital.

Rotary Club of Mangalore President Jathin Attavar, Secretary Dr Pramod and Community Service Director Aditya Pai and others were present on the occasion.

The kiosks were manufactured by Maroors Aluminium and Interiors.