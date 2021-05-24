Covid vaccine registration opens for SC community

Covid vaccine registration centres for SC community

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  May 24 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 01:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

For the benefit of the SC community in Virajpet taluk, Covid-19 vaccination registration centres have been opened in seven post-matric boys and girls hostels coming under the social welfare department.

The members can contact Rajith from the social welfare department at 9880232773 for more details.

The community members can visit the centres with their Aadhaar card and the phone number that is registered with Aadhaar for registration. The registration will be held from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

