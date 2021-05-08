Covid weekend curfew: Rush at milk booths in Mangaluru

With the weekend curfew announced by the Dakshina Kannada district administration to check the spread of Covid-19, people were seen queuing up in front of milk booths to collect milk on Saturday morning.

People were seen jostling with one another, with no regard to the social distancing norms, at the milk booth at Urwastore in Mangaluru. Similarly, a large number of people were standing in a queue outside a Hopcoms at Mannagudda.

All other shops had remained closed. Later in the day, movement of vehicles was rare on the roads and the majority of the roads wore a deserted look.

The notification of the Deputy Commissioner had said that the weekend curfew will be between 9 pm on Friday and 6 am on Monday (May 10). Only essential services and establishments working for 24x7 services will be allowed to operate.

Construction work will be allowed only if the workers are available on site. Barring milk booths and Hopcoms, others remained closed.

Police were maintaining strict vigil throughout the city to curtail the unnecessary movement of vehicles. At New Chithra junction near Car Street, police were found stopping vehicles moving without any valid reasons and were sent back home.

Being the second Saturday, Banks remained closed while on account of weekend curfew, the post offices remained closed in Dakshina Kannada district.