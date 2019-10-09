Curtains down on Sharannavaratri celebrations

‘Sharannavaratri’ celebrations for the year came to an end at Sringeri Sri Sharadamba Temple on Wednesday, with the grand car festival and the palanquin procession of junior seer Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami.

Senior pontiff Sri Bharatiteertha Swami offered special puja to the presiding deity Sri Sharadamba on Wednesday morning.

After ‘Ganga Puja’, special prayers were offered to the deities in the temple premises.

The presiding deity was decorated in the form of ‘Gajalakshmi’ on Wednesday. The procession of the Utsava Murthy was carried out prior to the grand chariot festival.

The golden palanquin, with Junior pontiff Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami seated inside was carried on the occasion. Later, the junior pontiff ascended the golden throne at the Sharada Sannidhi, as part of ‘Raja Durbar’ ritual.

Sacred chants recited by the priests resonated in the hall.