Dakshina Kannada, Kasaragod authorities issue SOP for daily commuters

Finally, those from Kasaragod and Mangaluru who wish to commute between the two districts daily for work can heave a sigh of relief. Dakshina Kannada (DK) district administration issued standard operating procedures (SOP) to facilitate the movement of daily commuters between DK and Kasaragod districts.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that daily passes will be issued only for working professionals/students who have to commute on a daily basis. Those who wish to travel to DK from Kasaragod have to register on https://bit.ly/dkdpermit for daily passes.

The pass application should clearly mention the origin and destination locations, and detailed work address in DK. The applicant should also upload the Aadhaar card and proof of workplace. On receipt of the application, Assistant Commissioner (Mangaluru division) will issue a pass valid up to June 30.

Pass details will be recorded at Talapady check post daily. Those who fail to report during the exit from DK will be subjected to quarantine by taluk administration and penal action will be initiated as per the Epidemic Act, she warned.

Thermal screening of all people entering DK will be conducted at the checkpost. Only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter, she added.

The DC clarified that all the guidelines regarding Seva Sindhu registration and quarantine conditions will continue for other categories of travellers coming into the district.

Kasaragod District Collector had also issued an SOP for those wishing to commute to Kasaragod from DK district daily. Besides registering in Covid-19 Jagratha portal, under the emergency pass category, applicants have to reveal reasons behind 'inter-state travel on a daily basis.'

Following the rise in Covid cases in Kasaragod, DK district administration had banned the movement of all vehicles from Kerala since March 21. As a huge number of people from border areas commute daily between Kasaragod-Mangaluru and vice versa for work, the closure of the border had caused inconvenience.