'Dance Dance' video trending across globe

A team of like-minded individuals from the city has uploaded a world-class dance video song, ‘Dance Dance’, to which people across the globe can shake their legs.

This dance number was released on N&N creations (Dr Nithin S and Nishan S) YouTube channel recently, and has garnered more than 1.3 lakh views. The video has not only been appreciated but is also trending across the globe.

Dr Nithin said that it was the first Tulu song to be played on BMS Radio network Chicago, USA. It is also the first to be played on more than 25 radio stations across the globe.

“We have become the first team to be partnered with India’s best short video making app, ‘Chingari’,” he said.

The hook step and music has featured well-known dancers, TV celebrities and music lovers from India, South America, US, South east Asia and European countries.

The song is directed by Dr Nithin S, who is an MD physician by profession, and also a film enthusiast. The singer is Nishan S, who holds a record from ‘India and Asia Book of Records’. The music video is directed by Patson Pereira.

The female vocal is rendered by Lavita Lobo, a playback singer in Telugu and Tamil movies. She has also sung ‘Dang Dang’ song, starring Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah.

Lead actor is Siddharth Shetty, who was the finalist in ‘India’s Got Talent’, and has participated in ‘Dance Plus Telugu’ and other reality shows.

The lead actress is Vijetha Poojary, a popular Influencer and a recipient of ‘Miss Karnataka 2020’.

The ‘Dance Dance’ video song also features Sandalwood and Coastalwood actor Vineeth of ‘Ondhu Motteya Kathe’ fame and Vikas Puthran, who plays the role of a protagonist.