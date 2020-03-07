Demand for bridge still a dream here

The long-pending demand for a bridge at Donikadu to provide connectivity between Ballamavati Gram Panchayat and Bengooru Gram Panchayat has not been realised so far.

Without the bridge, the villagers have to use boats to cross the River Cauvery. After the water level recedes, vehicles pass through the river to reach Bengooru village from Padiyani. Crossing the river in this way helps to save time in reaching the other villages, the villagers said.

If a bridge is built, then Madikeri can be reached from Ballamavati to Cherambane in a shorter distance.

Napoklu Kodava Samaja president Appachettolanda Manu Muthappa said that a bridge near the house of Ajjimutta Baleyada family on Napoklu-Karugunda Road at Chowtukodu will benefit the residents.

Without the bridge, the residents of Chowtukodu have to travel a long distance to reach Napoklu. If the bridge is constructed, then the distance for those who travel to Cherambane, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Karike from Napoklu will be reduced by 10 km.