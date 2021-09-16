Demolition of temple revealed true colours of BJP: MLC

MLC and District Congress Committee President Harish Kumar alleged that the true colours of the BJP government were revealed with the demolition of temples in the state.

The demolition of the temples was sponsored by the BJP-led government. Without the government’s approval, such a sensitive issue cannot be undertaken, he told media persons in Mangaluru.

“For demolishing a temple in Mysuru, the government is now showing its finger at the deputy commissioner and tahsildar. But, without the government’s permission, will an officer take a step to demolish a temple?” he asked.

When several directions by the Supreme Court are gathering dust without implementation, why was the direction of the demolition being implemented in a hurry? There was a direction from the Supreme Court during the UPA government as well. Only the BJP government can demolish a temple. The Congress never indulged in such acts, he added.

The protest by the Hindu organisations against the demolition of the temple was just an eyewash. The BJP government failed to convince the Supreme Court of the need for saving religious structures. The demolished temple should be rebuilt, he said.