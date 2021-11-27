Development of 'Greater Raja Seat' on the anvil

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha said that Raja Seat should be developed as 'Greater Raja Seat.'

Chairing a meeting on the development of Raja Seat at the office of the deputy director of the horticulture department, he said a railway track has been laid in Raja Seat. A blueprint should be prepared for the 'Greater Raja Seat' development.

Steps should be taken for the operation of the toy train in Raja Seat. The defunct musical fountain should be repaired at the earliest. The Coorg Village has been inaugurated and it should start functioning immediately. Necessary steps should be taken for the same, said the deputy commissioner.

The officials at the meeting also discussed the development of Rajara Gadduge, maintenance of Nehru Mantapa, installation of high mast lamps at the entrance of Rajara Gadduge and so on.

Horticulture department deputy director Pramod spoke on the action taken for the development of Raja Seat.

DySP Gajendra Prasad, Coffee Board deputy director Shivakumar Swamy, PWD AEE Shivaram, CMC Commissioner Ramdas and others were present.

Coffee mela

As a large number of tourists visit the Kodagu district during Christmas, a decision was made to host a Coffee mela in association with the Coffee Board on December 25.

A discussion was also held about organising cultural programmes during holidays.