Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa said the disqualified MLAs are our “sons-in-law”.

He was speaking after inaugurating the multi-village drinking water scheme catering to the needs of Mani and 51 habitations in Peraje village of Bantwal taluk.

“All the facilities will be given to them. BJP government has come to power with the help of the disqualified MLAs. It is our responsibility to fulfill their demands.” Eshwarappa said it was Congress and Siddaramaiah who created a row over Tipu Sultan.

“None of them had demanded Tipu Jayanti. Congress leaders do not want Hindus and Muslims to live in harmony. Hence, they began the new tradition of Tipu Jayanti.”