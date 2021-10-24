District-level Yuvajanotsava in Napoklu on Monday

Kodagu district-level Yuvajanotsava will be organised by the district administration, in association with the Zilla Yuva Okkoota, at the junior college ground in Napoklu, on Monday.

Gram Panchayat president H S Parvathi will preside over the inaugural function. Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary will inaugurate it.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, MLC Veena Achaiah and others will take part.

The valedictory programme will be held at 5.30 pm. Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani M P and others will attend.

Folk dance, folk music, one-act play, classical vocal, classical instrumental, classical dance and pick-and-speak competitions will be held at the Yuvajanotsava.