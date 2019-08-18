District stadium in a mess

Owing to lack of maintenance, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose district sports ground and Zilla Shanthamanotsava Kreedangana has turned into a mess.

Liquor bottles and sachets are found dumped inside the grass near the skating rink and on the road beside the compound hall. A large number of people visit the stadium for jogging and for sports practice. The athletes cannot undergo training owing to lack of facilities in the stadium.

Water remains stagnant on the district ground. Basketball court, skating rink and long jump court are filled with water during the rainy season. There is a lack of proper stormwater drains to facilitate the easy flow of water from these courts. The athletes have to practice in the slush.

Plastics and other wastes are dumped all over the

district stadium. The compound wall of the district stadium is in a pathetic condition. The walls have developed cracks. The fence has been damaged.

Miscreants are engaged in smoking and consuming gutka. Citizens have urged the authorities to check the illegal activities near the stadium. According to athletes, basketball court gets filled with water during monsoon. The basketball court is not constructed in a scientific manner. A report on unscientific construction of basketball has been sent to the government. Even the contractor is not paid for the work, said, officials.

“The lights inside the stadium are defunct. The streetlights near Kabaddi Court had remained damaged for the last several months. If the lights are repaired, then we can practice in the evening hours,” said Kabaddi players.

The weeds have grown all over the stadium. The seating arrangements have also been damaged. The windowpanes of the building to store sports equipment have also been damaged. Further, stray animals like dogs, cattle and pigs walk inside the stadium.

The residents have urged the concerned authorities to remove unauthorised banners, buntings inside the stadium and maintain cleanliness.

Speaking to DH, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director Manjula Hullahalli said, “There is a proposal to construct a pavilion in the stadium. Steps will be taken to construct a separate room for ladies, to change clothes. An estimate has also been prepared for the construction of a compound wall.”

She further added, “A proposal has been prepared for laying a 200-metre track. A letter has been written to the SP to check miscreants activities inside the stadium.”