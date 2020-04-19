District's first Covid-19 victim cremated after protest

The officials had a tough time while following the standard precautions during the cremation of the first patient, who died of Covid-19 in the district, here on Sunday.

A source in the district’s ambulance management team told DH that private ambulances refused to shift to the body to Boloor crematorium which has a gas-based fire chamber. Finally, the 108 Ambulances shifted the body to Boloor crematorium.

As the news of the district’s first Covid-19 death spread, the residents, staying inside the crematorium, staged a protest against the cremation of the Bantwal resident fearing that they would face the increased risk of the deadly virus infection. However, the officials succeeded in convincing the residents and cremated the body, the source added.

Earlier, two women, including the woman who died, tested positive to Covid-19 in the city on Sunday.

A 30 year–old woman from Uppinangady, who is the wife of the patient number 325, also tested positive for Covid 19, on April 17. He had arrived from Delhi on March 28. She is undergoing treatment at a designated hospital in the city. With this, the district has recorded 15 positive cases. So far, 12 persons have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

DC's appeal

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said a total of 39,126 people have been screened in the district for Covid-19 so far. A total of 120 people are under house quarantine and 15 patients are at the ESI Hospital under quarantine. As many as 5,953 people have completed 28 days of home quarantine, she added.

The DC said 1,031 samples were sent for testing and 852 samples have tested negative. A total of 166 samples have been sent for testing on Sunday. Four patients are under observation in the district, she added.

Sindhu Rupesh has appealed to the people to inform the authorities about those returning from foreign countries to the district since January.

"Anyone, who is suffering from fever, cold, and cough, should visit the fever clinic for testing. Even private medical practitioners should inform the officials about the patients suffering from cold and fever. For details, people can contact 1077," she said.