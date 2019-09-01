DK dist admin kick-starts EVP

Electors’ Verification Programme (EVP) provides the voters with an opportunity to correct their names, address and related details in the voters’ list, said Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer Dr R Selvamani.

He was speaking after inaugurating the EVP at Nethravathi Auditorium at the Zilla Panchayat office premises in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Stating that lot of complaints are being received by the public on the mistakes in voters’ list, he said that by utilising the opportunity provided by the Election Commission of India, the people can now rectify the errors through the booth-level officers who will carry out door-to-door visits.

SVEEP district ambassador Col (retd) Sharath Bhandary said that the voters’ should not ignore the mistakes in the voters’ list. The BLOs too, should inform the people and should work towards achieving an error-free voters’ list.

Presiding over the programme, Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa said that the EVP will be held from September 1 to October 15. The voters can correct, delete or add names to the voters’ list, the officer added..

Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Ravichandra Naik and SVEEP Nodal Officer Sudhakar were present.