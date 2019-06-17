Doctors observe stir in Kodagu

Medical professionals in the district observed a day-long stir on Monday, supporting the agitation by the doctors in West Bengal opposing the attack on a medical professional in Kolkata.

Following the incident, the Indian Medical Association had given a call for a strike.

Kodagu branch of IMA too observed a stir from Monday 6 am to continue till Tuesday 6 am.

There was an increase in the number of patients in government hospitals as outpatient services in most of the private clinics and hospitals remained closed.

The emergency wards of a few private hospitals were open. The Health and Family Welfare Department had asked the doctors in government hospitals to respond to the patients. The doctors in government hospitals wore black badges to register their protest.

Doctors seek action

Staging a protest, doctors in Somwarpet urged initiation of legal action against those who assault doctors. The culprits should be awarded non-bailable imprisonment for seven years, they demanded.

Senior doctor Dr Puttanna said that the doctors had decided to work by wearing black badges on the day.

Doctors Manorama, Sharmila Fernandes, Vasanth, Venkatesh, Jayaraj and B P Shetty were present.

Under the aegis of IMA, doctors in Virajpet too observed a symbolic protest by wearing black badges.

Virajpet Public Hospital Medical Officer Dr Vishwanath Simpi said that the doctors in the hospital have carried out their duties wearing black badges.

In Chikkamagaluru

A large number of patients visited Chikkamagaluru district hospital, following the shut down of OPD services in private hospitals.

The doctors staged a protest in front of deputy commissioner’s office.