DreamWorks Makerspace supplies face shields

DreamWorks Makerspace at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management has delivered over 2,000 face shields to help frontline healthcare professionals contain Covid-19 since April 2.

DreamWorks Makerspace, which has been making face shields, had recently delivered 500 face shields to Shivamogga police. Face shields are a key piece of equipment for frontline healthcare workers operating in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

These face shields can protect healthcare professionals from exposure to droplets containing the virus expelled by patients when they cough or sneeze.