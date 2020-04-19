DreamWorks Makerspace supplies face shields

DHNS
DHNS, Shirva,
  • Apr 19 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:36 ist
A representative of DreamWorks Makerspace at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, hands over face shields to Shivamogga police.ce.

DreamWorks Makerspace at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management has delivered over 2,000 face shields to help frontline healthcare professionals contain Covid-19 since April 2.

DreamWorks Makerspace, which has been making face shields, had recently delivered 500 face shields to Shivamogga police. Face shields are a key piece of equipment for frontline healthcare workers operating in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

These face shields can protect healthcare professionals from exposure to droplets containing the virus expelled by patients when they cough or sneeze.

