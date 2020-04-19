DreamWorks Makerspace supplies face shields

DreamWorks Makerspace at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management has delivered over 2,000 face shields to help frontline healthcare professionals contain Covid-19 since April 2.
DreamWorks Makerspace, which has been making face shields, had recently delivered 500 face shields to Shivamogga police. Face shields are a key piece of equipment for frontline healthcare workers operating in close contact with Covid-19 patients.
These face shields can protect healthcare professionals from exposure to droplets containing the virus expelled by patients when they cough or sneeze.
