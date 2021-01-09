DSS demands action against minister Madhuswamy

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 09 2021, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 23:27 ist

Minister J C Madhuswamy who used objectionable language while addressing an official during the KDP meeting held at Tumakuru Zilla Panchayat should be removed from his ministerial position, said the district committee of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti.

DSS Madikeri district convener H L Diwakar said in a press release that a minister who is in a responsible position has insulted the executive.

In this situation, the state government should not remain as a mute spectator. Instead, serious action should be initiated against the minister, he added.

“This is not the first time that minister Madhuswamy has behaved improperly. On an earlier occasion too, the minister had accused a farmer woman. Now, he has used unconstitutional words against an official during a meeting, thereby misusing his power. The government should immediately remove him from his ministerial post,” said the DSS leader.

Diwakar further said that the legislative and executive should work in coordination to make development possible.

Officials alone are not responsible for carrying out development works. Elected members also have a responsibility in implementing development programmes. Officials should not be treated as slaves, he added.

He also warned to conduct protests if such incidents are repeated.

J C Madhuswamy
objectionable language
Dalit Sangharsh Samithi
KDP Meeting
action sought

