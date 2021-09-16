Elections to trade unions held

The elections to determine the strength of two trade unions viz Kudremukh Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh and Kudremukh Shram Shakthi Sanghathan affiliated to INTUC, for non-executive employees of KIOCL Limited was held at its Mangaluru and Bengaluru units on Wednesday.

Regional Labour Commissioner K A Sebastian and R X Sampath Kumar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, along with their officials from the department were present during the election.

There were three polling booths in Mangaluru—two at the pellet plant and one at the blast furnace unit. The total strength of non-executive employees at various locations is 471. Kudremukh Shram Shakthi Sanghathan union secured 245 votes, while Kudremukh Mazdoor Sangh got 220 votes. The elections were held while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.