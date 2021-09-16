Elections to trade unions held

Elections to trade unions held

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 16 2021, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 00:59 ist

The elections to determine the strength of two trade unions viz Kudremukh Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh and Kudremukh Shram Shakthi Sanghathan affiliated to INTUC, for non-executive employees of KIOCL Limited was held at its Mangaluru and Bengaluru units on Wednesday.

Regional Labour Commissioner K A Sebastian and R X Sampath Kumar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, along with their officials from the department were present during the election.

There were three polling booths in Mangaluru—two at the pellet plant and one at the blast furnace unit. The total strength of non-executive employees at various locations is 471. Kudremukh Shram Shakthi Sanghathan union secured 245 votes, while Kudremukh Mazdoor Sangh got 220 votes. The elections were held while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Elections
Trade Unions
Kudremukh Mazdoor Sangh
Kudremukh Shram Shakthi Sanghathan

Related videos

What's Brewing

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 