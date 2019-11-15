'Ensure children's rights are not violated'

The non-government organisations (NGOs) should join hands with district administration in ensuring a child-friendly environment in Udupi, urged Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President Dinaker Babu.

He was speaking after inaugurating the campaign, ‘Child Helpline Se Dosti’, organised by Childline India Foundation, at Olakadu Composite Government High School on Thursday.

The ZP president said a child-friendly environment was important for the healthy growth of children.

Babu appealed to the society to ensure that there were no violations of children’s rights and freedom.

He also urged the society to spread awareness on the aims and purposes of Child Helpline. Every child should be provided quality education. Opportunities needs to be created in order to help children to showcase their talents, he stressed.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, after administering the oath on the occasion, said independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlala Nehru had foreseen the country’s future in the children. “Only when children are offered good education and better opportunities, they can sustain the country’s growth.”

Schools should relax rigid rules in order to ensure that children do not feel suffocated. They should be allowed to wear colour dress during Children’s Day and on their birthdays, he said.

“The education should help in the overall development of the child. The educational institution should also promote extra-curricular activities like sports,” he added.

Bell in schools

The deputy commissioner said a bell system had been introduced in schools in neighbouring Kerala to make children drink water.

As drinking water had proved to improve children’s health, Jagadeesha said he had directed the DDPI (Deputy Director of Public Instruction) to ensure that schools take up similar initiatives.

“The safety and security of children is the priority of the district administration.”

Interacting with children, the deputy commissioner promised to submit a proposal to government on introducing computer education is schools in rural areas.

An additional physical education teacher will be deputed to Olakadu Composite Government High School, he said replying to a query. The school with a total strength of 700 students has only one physical education teacher.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Nisha James said police personnel were trained in handling the grievances of children in each police station. The officer and women police personnel are appointed for the same purpose.

“If there are any grievances, the department will immediately address the issue,” she said.