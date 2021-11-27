Farmers demand a legal guarantee for MSP

Seeking the fulfilment of various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSPs), the farmers' organisations staged a protest by taking out a vehicle rally in Madikeri.

The farmers arrived at General Thimayya Circle from Field Marshal Cariappa Circle in vehicles and formed a human chain and raised slogans against the Central and state governments.

The protesters demanded compensation for those farmers who lost their lives while protesting against the contentious farm laws in Delhi.

The protesters also urged the government to disburse sites for the tribals.

SDPI leader Ameen Mohisin said, "Owing to the united efforts of farmers, the government decided to repeal the contentious farm laws. The farmers, under the aegis of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, have continued their stir. To support them, the farmers in the district have staged a protest. A memorandum was submitted to the Central and state governments through the district administration."