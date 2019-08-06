Forest Dept officials rescue leopard

The officials of forest department and Pilikula Nisargadhama rescued a leopard that was was caught in a trap (noose) laid to trap wild boar at Ashwathapura Berinja in Thenkamijaru gram panchayat jurisdiction.

The female leopard is four years old.

On noticing the trapped leopard, the local residents informed the officials of the Forest department. Later, the officials tranquilised the leopard and rescued it. After offering first aid, the leopard was taken to Pilikula Nisargadhama. A large number of people had gathered to get a glimpse of a rear visitor.

The Moodbidri forest officials have filed a suo motu case against miscreants for laying a trap.