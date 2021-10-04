Gandhi Jayanti: All faith prayer held

Coorg Public School celebrated Gandhi Jayanti, by holding a special assembly to commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and also the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India.

An 'All Faith Prayer' was conducted by the Scouts and Guides in connection with the celebration. They recited bhajans to pay tributes to the great soul. Students delivered speeches on the significance of the day.

Principal of Coorg Public School, Dr Benny Kuriakose, in his speech, highlighted the teachings and values that had been preached and practised by the noble soul, to imbibe the true meaning of the day and to follow the glorious traits of Mahatma Gandhi towards evolving a peaceful and prosperous world.