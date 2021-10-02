'Gandhi's preachings should be inculcated in life'

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 02 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 22:33 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal pays floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at her office in Madikeri on Saturday.

The district administration and the department of information and public relation observed Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri at the DC's office in Madikeri on Saturday. 

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. 

Lecturer Sridhar Hegde said that the preachings of Gandhi are a model for the entire world.

"Everyone should inculcate the teachings of Gandhi in life. India attained freedom through the principles of truth, non-violence and peace," he said. 

A student, Sheesha, also spoke on the occasion.

Additional DC Raju Mogaveera, tahsildar Mahesh and others were present. 

Gandhi Jayanti
Lal Bahadur Shastri
birth anniversary
Kodagu

