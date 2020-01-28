Garbage collection trucks to be monitored in Mannagudda

A pilot project to monitor the garbage collection vehicles has been introduced in ward number 26, Mannagudda, through Command and Control Centre, set up under Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL).

Under the system, the GPS-enabled waste collection trucks of Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited, the private firm engaged in door-to-door garbage collection and transportation, will be tracked at the Command and Control Centre, which in turn will help Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to monitor the garbage collection system.

Mannagudda ward has 2,000 households. The QR Code is being installed to each household. The garbage collection truck would scan each QR Code and collect the garbage.

“If they fail to scan the code, it reveals that they had failed in the door-to-door garbage collection,” MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazir informed mediapersons during ‘meet the press’, organised by DK Working Journalists Association.

The QR Code is already installed in 500 to 600 houses. The initiative will be replicated in all the 60 wards in the MCC in a phased manner.

Nazir said the Command and Control Centre would also detect any abnormal increase in Carbon Dioxide, Carbon Monoxide and Sulphur Dioxide in the air with the help of Air Quality Monitoring Devices, installed at four locations in the city.

The report on air quality with variations in Carbon Dioxide and Carbon Monoxide will be submitted to authorities concerned.

15 Smart Poles

Smart Poles will be installed at 15 locations, particularly near major traffic junctions, under MSCL, Nazeer added.

“The Smart Poles will have five cameras, including one Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) camera. The information will be given to the Command and Control Centre, which will be linked to the police control room,” he explained.

The Pole will have LED Light and Variable Message Sign (VMS) Boards, which can be used for providing information to the public on closure of road, imposition of Section 144 among others. The Pole will have a SOS button, where an individual in distress can contact with the personnel at the Command and Control Centre and seek assistance.

In addition, the Smart Pole will have a public address system, which can be utilised by the police, Nazir added. The Intelligent Transport Management System will also be developed, where GPS-enabled private buses can also be monitored at the Command and Control Centre.