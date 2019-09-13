Govt should run day care centres: Forum

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner on Wednesday urging the government to run the day care centre for endosulfan victims at Kokkada and Koila in Belthangady and Sullia taluks respectively.

A delegation led by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and Kokkada Endo Virodhi Horata Samithi member Sreedhar Gowda submitted the memorandum.

Gowda told Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh that the contract to run the day care centres had been entrusted to Seon Trust.

The Trust, however, has been ill-treating the inmates and humiliating the parents. The parents have been forced to submit as many as

three complaints to former Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil.

“Senthil, however, did not keep his word and cancel the contract awarded to Seon Ashram. The two day care centres should be run by government, as recommended by the district health and family welfare officer in its 2015 report,” Gowda insisted.

The deputy commissioner was also informed that the Puttur assistant commissioner’s report had highlighted the mismanagement at the centres run by Seon Trust.

Gowda also warned that if the contract awarded to Seon Trust was not cancelled, he will fast unto death on the Kokkada Gram Panchayat premises from September 16.