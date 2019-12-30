GP member gets life threat

Four people assaulted and issued a life threat to a gram panchayat member in Yadavare village recently.

M N Belliyappa, Raghu, Paku and Lalu from Yadavare village are the accused.

The incident took place when Aigooru Gram Panchayat member K P Dinesh was walking near a plantation in Yadavare village at 11.30 am on December 26.

The accused Belliyappa and others physically assaulted Dinesh and warned him of dire consequences if the GP member walks on the road.

Based on a complaint by Dinesh, a case has been registered in Somwarpet town police station.