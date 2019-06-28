Greens opposed to taluk headquarters at Kudremukh

Environmentalists have opposed the proposal to set up Kalasa taluk headquarters at Kudremukh. The movement of people and vehicles should not be allowed in the ecologically sensitive region of Kudremukh.

Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust Chief D V Girish, Wild Cat-C chief Sridev Hulikere, and state wildlife board former member Girijashankar said the mining was stalled in Kudremukh to conserve the forest, on the direction of the Supreme Court. The opening of taluk headquarters in Kudremukh will increase the density of vehicles in the ecologically sensitive area.

They said Kudremukh is situated 22 km away from Kalasa. It is not a suitable place for opening the taluk office.

“Kudremukh is known for Shola forest. Rivers like Bhadra, Tunga, Nethravathi take its birth at Gangamoola on the hillock. The non-forest activities will affect nature,” they explained.

The Supreme Court in its order had clearly asked not to use the area for non-agricultural activities.

“The court had not given permission when the state government proposed eco-tourism and naturopathy centre at the said land. Even the permission was not accorded for setting up a forest research centre and police training academy at Kudremukh,” they added.

The government should allow natural growth of forest in Kudremukh, they demanded.