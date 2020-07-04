Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas in Udupi

Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  Jul 04 2020, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 23:50 ist
The artificial flood near the welcome arch of Mahalingeshwara Temple at Ucchila.

Heavy rain lashed Kaup, Kundapura, Hebri, Brahmavar, Udupi and Baindoor taluks on Saturday. 

High tides were seen lashing the shore at Kaup and sea erosion had intensified in the area. Houses had collapsed at Basrooru in Kundapura and Koppalangadi in Kaup taluk.

Low lying areas of Bailooru, Bannanje, Moodanidambooru and Matadabettu had been inundated. Water had entered many houses following an increase in the water level at Kalsanka rivulet. 

Artificial floods posed a hindrance to the movement of vehicles on Belapu-Mallaru Road in Kaup TMC limits. Over 40 houses were inundated at Belapu and Mallaru areas.

The incomplete work on NH 66 once again led to artificial flooding in Ucchila and Padubidri. The artificial flood inundated four houses, Sri Mahalingeshwara Mahaganapathi temple, a commercial complex and a bank in Padubidri. 

As many as 23 electricity poles crashed to the ground and six transformers had been damaged. In the past 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Saturday), Udupi had received 8.1 cm rainfall. 

