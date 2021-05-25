Helping Covid warriors, patients in times of distress

BJP unorganised cell district convener V M Vijaya has been distributing food for the Covid warriors and outpatients in Somwarpet hospital since the lockdown.

As all the hotels are closed, the patients and those who accompany them find it difficult to get food.

Realising the same, Vijaya started serving 100 packets of food daily in front of the hospital and the swab collection centre.

"About Rs 4,000 is spent daily on serving food. The initiative will continue till the lockdown is lifted. The food is also handed over to the staff of the hospital, home guards and destitutes in the town," he said.

"We have to hand over a portion of our earnings to the needy. In case of necessity, I will continue the initiative even after the lockdown," he added.

Vijaya who is also Hindu Malayali Samaja taluk unit president has distributed 50 grocery kits to the poor.