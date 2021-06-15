Hike in prices of fuel, electricity tariff opposed

The Central government is looting people already affected by the lockdown: Congress

DHNS, Kushalnagar/Somwarpet,
  • Jun 15 2021, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 00:27 ist
Congress leaders stage a protest in Somwarpet against the hike in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff.

Congress workers staged a protest in Kushalnagar on Monday, against the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity.

Zilla Panchayat member V P Shashidhar, addressing the protestors in front of Blue Moon Petrol Bunk, said that the Central government has been looting the people who have already been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Also, the state government has hiked the power tariff. A hike in the price of fuel and electricity is like rubbing salt on the wounds. Even though the price of crude oil in the international market has reduced, the price of petrol and diesel have increased in the country, owing to the high import duty imposed by the Central government. The hike in the prices of fuel has resulted in a further hike in the prices of daily commodities,” he said.

KPCC general secretary K P Chandrakala urged the state government to withdraw the order on the hike in power tariff.

Zilla Panchayat former president H S Ashok, KUDA former chairman Manjunath Gundu Rao, Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society director Abdul Khader, Town Panchayat member M K Dinesh, DCC vice president Maisy Kattanira, leaders Joseph Victor Soans, Abdul Khader and Shaji were present.

In Somwarpet

Speaking at a protest near Kakkehole in Somwarpet, Block Congress President B B Satish said that the Central and state governments, which have failed to curb the
rising prices have lost the moral right to continue in power.

Block Congress former president K M Lokesh said, “The price of petrol per litre has crossed Rs 100 and the prices of essential items have also risen. The condition of people has turned from bad to worse.”

Leaders H C Nagesh, Nandakumar, V A Lawrence, B E Jayendra, Changappa, H A Nagaraju, Ramesh, Krishnappa, Manjunath, Raghu and Block Mahila Congress president Sheela D’Souza were present.

fuel price hike
protest held
Congress
Kushalnagar
Somwarpet
Kodagu

