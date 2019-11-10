Hindu outfits observe ‘Martyr Day’

Vishva Hindu Parishad observed ‘Martyr Day’, to commemorate the demise of VHP

former district general secretary Devappanda Kuttappa, who passed away during the riots on the occasion of Tipu Jayanti in 2015.

VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders offered special prayers at Omkareshwara Temple in Madikeri to commemorate the occasion.

Bajrang Dal district convener Chetan, VHP general secretary D Narasimha, BJP town unit president Mahesh Jaini, leaders Arun Kumar, B K Jagadish and Dhananjaya were

present. Respects were paid to Kuttappa by various pro-Hindu organisations in Virajpet as well.

CNC pays respects

Codava National Council members paid respects to the martyrs at the place of Devat Paramb massacre, near Bhagamandala, on Sunday.

CNC Chairman N U Nachappa said that hundreds of Kodavas were brutally murdered by Tipu Sultan, in an act of vendetta, on December 12, 1785.

Every Kodava must remember the martyrs who laid down their lives, he added.

CNC leaders Kaliyanda Prakash, Appachira Rammi Nanaiah, Katumaniyanda Umesh, Bepadiyanda Biddappa, Mandapanda Manoj, Alamanda Jai, Mandapanda Suraj and Chiyabara Somaiah were present.