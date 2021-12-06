Implement crop insurance scheme effectively: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha directed the officials from the agriculture department to focus on the effective implementation of the crop insurance scheme.

He was chairing a district-level grievance redressal committee meeting at his office in Madikeri on Monday.

Agriculture department joint director Shabana M Sheikh said that the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been implemented in the state since 2016-17. The scheme provides coverage to the farmers for crop loss caused due to drought, incessant rainfall and other natural calamities.

''The insurance premium paid by the farmers so far has been considered for compensation towards loss of grains and oilseeds during the monsoon season. The coverage for major crops will be provided at the Gram Panchayat level in the coming days. Premium instalment will be same for the farmers availing or not availing the loans,'' she added.

The official further said that 622 farmers had enrolled during 2020-21 under the crop insurance scheme and a total of 142 farmers have been provided with insurance coverage of a total of Rs 12,39,897.

Crop insurance scheme district conveners Bollajira B Ayyappa and Chandrashekhar, District Lead Bank manager R K Balachandra, tahsildar Mahesh, horticulture department deputy director Pramod, cooperative department assistant registrar Ravikumar, agriculture department assistant director Gowri, agriculture officer Narayana Reddy and others were present.