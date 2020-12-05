Karnataka bandh causes no impact in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 10:16 ist
Buses running as per usual in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The statewide bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations had no impact in Dakshina Kannada district, on Saturday.

Bus routes were being operated normally. The business in Mangaluru's markets is as usual. Shops, business establishments, hotels carried out business as usual.

DK City Bus Owners Association President Dilraj Alva said that none had sought our support for the bandh. “Even if anybody had approached us, we would not have supported the bandh. The bus owners are already reeling under loss following non-operation of bus services during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. When the business is slightly improving, there is no question of supporting any bandh.”

KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller S N Arun said that all its daily operations are normal with no disruptions in any trips.

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Karnataka bandh

