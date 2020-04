Historian N Suresh said that a ‘Mastigallu’ was discovered at Kalbasthi in Tuluvinakoppa gram panchayat.

The ‘Mastigallu’ is 142 cm tall and 98 cm wide and belongs to 15th to 16th century.

There is a ‘Shivalinga’ in the top portion of the ‘Mastigallu’. That apart Sun and Moon have also been carved on it. However, a portion of the ‘Mastigallu’ is damaged. There is an urgent need to conserve it, Suresh added.