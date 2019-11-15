Lancelot Pinto wins from Bejai 7th time in a row

Congress Corporator Lancelot Pinto has created a record by winning from Bejai (Ward 31) for the seventh time in a row.

Pinto, who had won by a margin of 1,032 votes in the council elections of 2013, won by a narrow margin of 412 votes this election.

He told DH that, in spite of the negative propaganda against him, God and the voters had not let him down. “I won the elections as my sincerity in implementing developmental works has been acknowledged by the residents of my ward,” he stressed.

Pinto insisted that he made no promises in this election to his voters, since most of the developmental programmes in his ward have been completed.

Former mayors M Shashidhar Hegde from Derebail South (Ward 24) and Jacintha Vijaya Alfred from Falnir (Ward 39) defeated the BJP candidates and were elected as corporators for the fifth time. Alfred, the only woman corporator to be voted to the council for the fifth time, promised to make her ward a model ward.

Former mayor Harinath, who was also contesting for a record seventh time from Marakada (Ward 14), however, was defeated by a rank outsider, Lohit Amin of the BJP.