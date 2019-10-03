Mallenagalli GP gets 'Gandhi Gram Puraskar'

Mallenagalli Gram Panchayat of Chikkamagaluru taluk, has been awarded with the 'Gandhi Gram Puraskar' for the year 2018-19.

The honour has come in the wake of panchayat's string of achievements in efficient management of solid waste, cleanliness, road development and cost-effective management of street lights.

The Gram Panchayat had scored 125 out of 150 marks to win the award for the first time ever. The Gram Panchayat was awarded with Swacch Bharat Mission award in 2017.

The village panchayat comprises of revenue villages Mallenahalli, Hebballi, Halasabalu and Kamenahalli, along with 19 hamlets. Deviramma temple at Bindiga, is one of the major places of interest.

,Roads and drinking water units have been built in the village Under MGNREG scheme. Water tanks have also been constructed in the village for cattle. Toilets have been constructed under Swacch Bharat Mission and the Gram Panchayat has also taken measures to create awareness among people on the usage of toilets.

Rs 7.51 lakh revenue collection has been achieved out of the revenue target of Rs 8.45 lakh, recording an achievement of 90 %.

Works on road concreatisation and drinking water pipeline have been done under 14th financial scheme grants. Emphasis has been laid on the proper management of street lights.

Seperate tanks have been places to collect waste. Solid waste management is given due attention to. The solid waste in the tanks is transported through tractors and is disposed scientifically.

Mallenahalli Gram Panchayat President N S Suresh said that the village is practicing rainwater harvesting. Subsidy is distributed by horticultural department to farmers towards cultivation ponds. The Gram Panchayat has made 100 % achievement in providing government schemes to the beneficiaries.

Gram Panchayat Development officer K P Ratnakar said that drinking water and roads have been the main priorities of the panchayat. The villages under the panchayat have made it sure to follow practices of cleanliness and hygiene. Signboards have been installed in various places for the benefit of people, he added.