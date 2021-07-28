Man assaults merchant

A man allegedly assaulted a merchant from Kodlipet and issued a life threat to him, in Shanivarasanthe.

K N Rajesh, a merchant, was drinking tea in front of a hotel belonging to Kumar of Shantapura village.

Latesh, the accused, picked up a quarrel with Rajesh over a petty issue, abused him using foul language, allegedly assaulted the latter, and posed a life threat.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station. The accused is absconding.