Man assaults merchant

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jul 28 2021, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 23:52 ist

A man allegedly assaulted a merchant from Kodlipet and issued a life threat to him, in Shanivarasanthe.

K N Rajesh, a merchant, was drinking tea in front of a hotel belonging to Kumar of Shantapura village.

Latesh, the accused, picked up a quarrel with Rajesh over a petty issue, abused him using foul language, allegedly assaulted the latter, and posed a life threat.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station. The accused is absconding.

