Man held for thefts in train

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 26 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 23:29 ist

The railway police have arrested a man on the charges of stealing mobile phones and ladies handbags on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru night train.

The arrested is Abdul Azeez, a resident of Gandhi Nagara in Sullia.

The police have recovered one tab, 11 mobile phones, one vanity bag, passport and other documents worth Rs 1.75 lakh.

The arrested was produced in the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The police said that the arrested man was a daily wage labourer and was involved in the theft on trains for the last two months.

