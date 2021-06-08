Man killed in elephant attack

A 53-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack at PHS Colony in Gonikoppa. The deceased is Rangaswamy.

The incident occurred when he went for his morning walk along with his pet dog at 6 am. An elephant suddenly attacked him just 300 meters away from his house.

Following the sudden attack, a petrified Rangaswamy fell on the ground and the elephant trampled him.

The elephant was chased by the people by raising an alarm.

A seriously injured Rangaswamy was shifted to the Community Health Centre in Gonikoppa. After first aid, he was taken to Mangaluru for treatment. However, he breathed his last en route to Mangaluru.

Rangaswamy was an electrical contractor and is survived by his three sons and wife.

The elephant had attempted to attack a newspaper distributor, Jamuna Vasanth, while she had been jogging at Aruvathokkalu school.

Jamuna who ran from the spot had informed her family members.